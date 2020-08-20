Gordon is not starting Thursday against the Dodgers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Gordon is sitting for Thursday's series finale with left-hander Clayton Kershaw toeing the rubber for the Dodgers. Sam Haggerty is starting in left field and hitting leadoff in his place.
