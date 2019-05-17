Mariners' Dee Gordon: Hitless in return to action
Gordon went 0-for-4 in Thursday's loss to the Twins, his first game after not starting the last five contests due to a wrist injury.
Gordon had made appearances a pinch runner and defensive replacement over the last pair of games, but he hadn't started since May 9, when he'd gotten hit on the wrist by the Yankees' J.A. Happ. The veteran infielder was enjoying a solid start to May prior to the injury, as he'd opened the month going 9-for-30 with a home run and four multi-hit tallies.
