Mariners' Dee Gordon: Hits bench for series finale

Gordon is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Indians, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Gordon has started the past 10 games for the Mariners, going 11-for-36 (.306) with a homer and two stolen bases in that stretch, so he'll hit the bench for what appears to be a regular day off. In his place, Dylan Moore is starting at the keystone and hitting ninth.

More News
Our Latest Stories