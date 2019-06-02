Mariners' Dee Gordon: Hits in cage
Gordon (wrist) took swings in the batting cage Friday and will likely progress to batting practice in the next few days, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Gordon continues to make steady progress in his recovery from a deep bone bruise in his right wrist. The veteran speedster is already back to participating in fielding work as well, and he may eventually be deemed ready for activation without the need for a rehab assignment if he continues to remain free of setbacks.
