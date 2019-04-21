Mariners' Dee Gordon: Hits offensive milestone

Gordon went 1-for-4 with a two-run single, his 1,000 career hit, in a win over the Angels on Saturday.

Gordon's timely fourth-inning single, which plated Jay Bruce and Omar Narvaez, thus had some extra significance. The veteran speedster's work at the plate this season has been overshadowed by the record-setting home-run pace several of his power-hitting teammates have helped forge. However, Gordon is hitting a solid .284, adding an impressive 13 RBI over 90 plate appearances and also recording eight stolen bases in nine attempts.