Mariners' Dee Gordon: In midst of hot streak

Gordon, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday, is 7-for-14 with a home run, two RBI and two runs overall in the last three games.

The veteran infielder has three straight multi-hit efforts, and four overall in the first seven games of May. Gordon's season average currently sits at an impressive .304 and has seen a net gain of 21 points since April 25. What's more, through 149 plate appearances, all three components of Gordon's .304/.327/.406 slash line currently enjoy at least a 36-point improvement over that of his first Mariners campaign in 2018.