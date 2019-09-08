Mariners' Dee Gordon: Laces triple in multi-hit effort

Gordon went 3-for-3 with an RBI triple and a stolen base in a loss to the Astros on Saturday.

Gordon was the sole source of run production for the Mariners and did his damage out of the No. 9 spot in the order. The speedy veteran is swinging a blazing bat in September, with Saturday's production bringing his monthly line to 10-for-21 with a double, Saturday's three-bagger, four RBI, three steals and three runs over five games.