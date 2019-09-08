Mariners' Dee Gordon: Laces triple in multi-hit effort
Gordon went 3-for-3 with an RBI triple and a stolen base in a loss to the Astros on Saturday.
Gordon was the sole source of run production for the Mariners and did his damage out of the No. 9 spot in the order. The speedy veteran is swinging a blazing bat in September, with Saturday's production bringing his monthly line to 10-for-21 with a double, Saturday's three-bagger, four RBI, three steals and three runs over five games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...