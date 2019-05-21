Mariners' Dee Gordon: Lands on IL with wrist contusion

Gordon was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right wrist contusion.

Gordon was out of the lineup for almost a week earlier this month after getting hit by a pitch on his right wrist, and apparently the injury is still an issue. It is unclear if Gordon will go for further tests on the wrist or if they are just going to let him rest for 10 days. He will be eligible to return on May 31. Shed Long was promoted from Triple-A in a corresponding move.