Mariners' Dee Gordon: Late scratch with groin injury

Gordon (groin) was a late scratch Saturday against the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

He exited Friday's game with groin tightness and was originally in Saturday's lineup, but manager Scott Servais decided not to play him in the end because he is not quite 100 percent healthy. Dylan Moore will get the start at the keystone in his stead.

