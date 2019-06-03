Mariners' Dee Gordon: Live BP session on tap

Gordon (wrist) took swings in the batting cage for a second straight day Saturday and is likely to take full batting practice Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Gordon has successful back-to-back sessions in the cage, so it appears his recovering wrist is holding up well. A full batting practice Monday would represent another step in the right direction for Gordon and likely leave him just a handful of days away from activation.

More News
Our Latest Stories