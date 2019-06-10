Mariners' Dee Gordon: Logs third rehab start

Gordon (wrist) went 1-for-5 in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Nashville on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Gordon logged his third full rehab game since joining the Rainiers, and Sunday's was likely his final one as well. The veteran is slated to join the Mariners in Minnesota on Tuesday for the start of a three-game set against the Twins after being out since May 21.