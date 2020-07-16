Mariners manager Scott Servais said Thursday he couldn't comment on why Gordon (undisclosed) was withheld from the team's intrasquad game a day earlier, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Seattle penciled Gordon in as their leadoff man for Wednesday's contest before he was a surprise scratch shortly before the game. His unexplained absence and Servais' unwilling to offer any specifics on the matter will likely fuel speculation that Gordon tested positive for COVID-19, which would put his availability for the July 24 season opener in Houston in jeopardy. The Mariners are planning on deploying Gordon as a super-utility man in 2020.