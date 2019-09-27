Mariners' Dee Gordon: Managing back issue

Gordon, who was out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics, is dealing with back tightness, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Gordon had been undercut by teammate Tim Lopes while making a catch in shallow right field in the fourth inning of a loss to the Astros on Wednesday, and he felt his back begin to stiffen shortly thereafter. The veteran was feeling better Thursday and available off the bench, but his chances of starting Friday's game remain up in the air.