Mariners' Dee Gordon: May be activated Tuesday

Gordon (quadriceps) could be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Padres without requiring a rehab assignment beforehand, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Gordon experienced no issues with his strained left quad muscle while running on the bases Sunday, offering some optimism that he might be able to come off the IL early next week. The Mariners may want to see Gordon complete a another workout during Monday's off day before making a formal decision on whether he'll rejoin the big club immediately or head out to the farm for a game or two.