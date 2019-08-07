Mariners' Dee Gordon: May need rehab assignment

Gordon (quadriceps) took batting practice Tuesday and may soon embark on a rehab assignment, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

It was reported over the weekend that Gordon could be activated for Tuesday's contest, but it looks like he wasn't quite ready to come off the shelf. The 31-year-old landed on the IL with the left quad strain July 23, so he should only require a couple games in the minors to get back up to speed.