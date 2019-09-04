Mariners' Dee Gordon: Nabs 20th steal

Gordon went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

Gordon's bat has unexpectedly heated up over the last four games, a stretch during which he's churned out a trio of multi-hit efforts while driving in four runs. Tuesday's effort pushed his season line to .279/.305/.366 and put him at the 20-steal threshold for the sixth consecutive campaign.

