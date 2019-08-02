Mariners' Dee Gordon: Nearing activation
Gordon (quadriceps) ran and took batting practice Friday, and he's expected to start a rehab assignment early next week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Gordon continues to ramp up his baseball activities, and he could come off the injured list sometime next week if all goes according to plan. He's expected to work out with the team over the weekend in Houston before heading out on a minor-league stint. Seattle expects Gordon to play in one or two minor-league contests before being reinstated from the shelf, per Johns.
