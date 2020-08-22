site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Not in lineup Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Gordon isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Rangers.
Even with right-hander Jordan Lyles on the mound for Texas on Saturday, Gordon will take a seat. Sam Haggerty will take over in left field, batting second.
