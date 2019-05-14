Mariners' Dee Gordon: Not starting Tuesday

Gordon (wrist) is out of Tuesday's lineup against Oakland, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Gordon is set to miss his fifth straight contest since getting drilled by a pitch on his right wrist, though he appears to be making progress towards a return, as he managed to participate in fielding work with the team Monday. He'll benefit from a scheduled off day Wednesday before Seattle's next matchup Thursday against Minnesota.

