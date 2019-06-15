Mariners' Dee Gordon: Nursing bruised wrist

Gordon is out of the lineup for Saturday's game at Oakland due to a bruised right wrist, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gordon apparently suffered the injury over the last couple days when making headfirst slides. The injury doesn't appear to be overly severe, but the 31-year-old will take at least one day off to recover. Dylan Moore is starting at second base in his absence Saturday.

