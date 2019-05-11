Mariners' Dee Gordon: Out again Saturday

Gordon (wrist) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, according to Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle.

It was reported Friday that Gordon would miss several games because of his wrist injury, and as expected, he will be held out Saturday for the second day in a row. Shed Long will make his big-league debut and start at second base Saturday in Gordon's place.

More News
Our Latest Stories