Mariners' Dee Gordon: Out of Friday's lineup

Gordon (wrist) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gordon was sent for more testing after X-rays came back inconclusive Thursday night when he was hit by a pitch on the right wrist. The 31-year-old is currently considered day-to-day after additional X-rays came back negative, per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. Tim Beckham will start at second base Friday while the newly promoted J.P. Crawford receives the nod at shortstop.

