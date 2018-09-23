Mariners' Dee Gordon: Out of lineup Sunday

Gordon is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gordon hit his first home run in over a month Saturday but heads to the bench with left-hander Martin Perez taking the hill for the Rangers. Robinson Cano slides over to second base while Ryon Healy starts at first base for the Mariners.

