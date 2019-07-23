Mariners' Dee Gordon: Out with quad strain

Gordon landed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quad Tuesday.

Gordon left Monday's game after getting hit in the back by a pickoff throw, but the injury was apparently a muscular one down in his leg. It's not yet clear how much time he's expected to miss. Tim Lopes was recalled in a corresponding move, with Dylan Moore and Tim Beckham the primary candidates to take over at the keystone in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories