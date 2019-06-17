Mariners' Dee Gordon: Pair of hits in return
Gordon (wrist) went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple in a win over the Athletics on Sunday.
Gordon was back in the lineup after a one-game absence due to wrist soreness and delivered with a clutch three-bagger in the eighth to extend the Mariners' lead to 6-3. The veteran speedster is enjoying a strong month at the plate after a late start, going 6-for-20 with three doubles, Sunday's triple, two RBI and a walk.
