Mariners' Dee Gordon: Partakes in fielding work

Gordon (wrist) took ground balls at second base Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gordon was moved to the 10-day injured list May 21 due to a right wrist bruise, though he's trending in the right direction and was cleared to resume baseball activities Thursday. He'll be eligible to come off the shelf beginning Friday, though he'll need longer than the 10-day minimum before being activated.

More News
Our Latest Stories