Gordon, who went 2-for-3 and was caught stealing in his one attempt in an extra-innings win over the Angels on Sunday, is hitting .375 (6-for-16) over his last six games.

As can be expected with Gordon, there are no extra-base hits in that sample, but the fact he's been on base at a much better clip than any other time during the season is certainly reason for optimism. The veteran has raised his average 60 points with that surge, yet his .190/.242/.207 season line (62 plate appearances) still has monumental room for improvement.