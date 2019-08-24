Mariners' Dee Gordon: Posts three hits

Gordon went 3-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run scored in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Gordon came a home run short of a cycle, lining out as the leadoff hitter in the seventh inning. It would have been an unlikely long ball, as the 31-year-old has only gone yard three times this year. He is up to five triples and 10 doubles to go with 18 stolen bases, 32 runs scored and a .282 batting average in 89 games.