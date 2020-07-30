Gordon, who went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a caught stealing and a run in a win over the Angels on Wednesday, has opened the season with a three-game hitting streak.

Gordon drew his third start of the campaign Wednesday and managed his first extra-base hit of 2020. The veteran had ceded the everyday job at second base to Shed Long coming into the season, but Gordon started at the keystone Wednesday for the first time after manning left field in his two prior games. Gordon's positional versatility could continue affording him fairly consistent playing time, and the fact he's started off steady with the bat naturally helps his case as well.