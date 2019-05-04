Mariners' Dee Gordon: Productive in low-scoring loss

Gordon went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the Indians on Friday.

Gordon led off and produced one of only two multi-hit efforts for the Mariners. The speedy keeper of the keystone is now slashing .304/.331/.400 over 126 plate appearances following his third multi-hit tally in four games, and he's logged an impressive 90.0 percent success rate on his 10 stolen-base attempts thus far.