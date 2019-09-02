Mariners' Dee Gordon: Rare multi-RBI effort

Gordon went 2-for-5 with a two-run single in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Gordon now has back-to-back multi-hit efforts for the first time since late June, while April 25 marked the last time he'd driven in multiple runs prior to Sunday. Gordon is only five RBI short of the second-best total of his career (36), a figure he generated just last season during his first Mariners campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories