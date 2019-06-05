Mariners' Dee Gordon: Ready for rehab stint

Gordon (wrist) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment over the weekend, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gordon will join either Triple-A Tacoma or High-A Modesto for his rehab stint. Assuming everything goes as planned during his time in the minors, Gordon could rejoin the Mariners during their upcoming 10-game road trip, which begins Friday and runs through June 16.

