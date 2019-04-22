Mariners' Dee Gordon: Records rare home run

Gordon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Angels.

Gordon recorded two extra-base hits, a double and his second home run of the season. It was a rare longball for him, though after a down 2018 season, he appears ready for a bounceback already recording eight steals and hitting .294. While he's batting primarily out of the ninth spot in the order, he could ultimately flip places with Mallex Smith, who is hitting just .195 for the season as the team's primary leadoff hitter.

