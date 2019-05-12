Mariners' Dee Gordon: Remains out Sunday

Gordon (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gordon will miss his third straight game after being hit by a pitch by the right wrist on Thursday. The 30-year-old was expected take a few days off from swinging a bat so his continued absence isn't a major surprise. Gordon is likely to be re-evaluated within the next day or two. Shed Long will start at second base and bat ninth for the Mariners in his stead.