Mariners' Dee Gordon: Resuming baseball activities

Gordon (wrist) is expected to resume baseball activities Thursday but is expected to be sidelined beyond the minimum 10 days, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Gordon would be eligible for activation Friday, but given that he's just resuming baseball-related work a day prior, he'll be sidelined for some time beyond that. Gordon's injury has been characterized as a deep bone bruise, which typically entails a multi-week recovery timeline.

