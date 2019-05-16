Mariners' Dee Gordon: Returns to lineup

Gordon (wrist) is back in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

He will slot back in at second base and atop the order against right-hander Michael Pineda after missing close to a week with a wrist injury. This marks Gordon's seventh start in the leadoff spot in his last eight starts after he was stuck at the bottom of the lineup to begin the year. He's getting on base at a .336 clip, up from .288 a year ago, and is 11-for-13 in stolen-base attempts.