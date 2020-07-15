Gordon was scratched from Wednesday' intrasquad lineup for an undisclosed reason, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gordon was initially scheduled to play left field and lead off in Wednesday's intrasquad game, but he'll be held out instead. It's unclear what is preventing the 28-year-old from taking the field, and whether he'll miss additional time remains to be seen. Gordon is expected to serve as depth for the Mariners this season, but his defensive versatility could give him a fair amount of playing time if he's healthy.