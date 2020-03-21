Mariners' Dee Gordon: Set for backup duties

Gordon is slated to serve as a backup at both second base and shortstop in the coming season, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran is set to serve as the elder statesman behind the promising Shed Long and J.P. Crawford at second base and shortstop, respectively. Gordon also logged 53 games in center field back in 2018, so his versatility and solid bat seemingly gives him plenty of job security going into the regular season. Gordon slashed .275/.304/.359 across 117 games in 2019, and he was hitting .333 (6-for-18) with two doubles, one RBI, one walk, two stolen bases and three runs across eight Cactus League games before the pause in play.