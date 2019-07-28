Mariners' Dee Gordon: Showing notable improvement

Gordon has experienced improvement in his right quadriceps strain and could begin baseball activities this coming week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The knot that Gordon had in his quadriceps muscle has reportedly dissolved, leading manager Scott Servais to suggest Gordon could ramp up his activity level in the coming days. The veteran was a prime candidate to be moved prior to the July 31 trade deadline, but the timing of his injury has presumably all but tied him to the Mariners for the remainder of 2019.