Mariners' Dee Gordon: Singles in second rehab game

Gordon (wrist) went 1-for-5 in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Nashville on Saturday.

Gordon played another full game for the Rainiers on Saturday and was able to lace a single for the second consecutive contest. The speedy infielder has now made it through a pair of rehab games without setbacks and appears on track for activation within the next several days.

