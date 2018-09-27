Mariners' Dee Gordon: Sits again Thursday

Gordon is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rangers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Gordon will stick on the bench for a second straight game as Robinson Cano picks up another start at the keystone in his stead. No injury has been reported at this point, so it looks like manager Scott Servais is simply giving the speedster some time off to clear his head in the midst of a tough September (.206/.215/.381 with two homers through 19 games).