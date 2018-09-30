Mariners' Dee Gordon: Sits out season finale

Gordon is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Nelson Cruz, Kyle Seager, Denard Span and Ryon Healy are the only regular or semi-regular players in the lineup as Seattle wraps up its regular season. If Gordon goes unused off the bench, he'll wrap up his first campaign with the Mariners with a porous .268/.288/.349 slash line across 588 plate appearances. Perhaps most troubling, Gordon's involvement in the run game took a major hit during his age-30 campaign. After swiping 60 steals in 72 attempts with Miami in 2017, Gordon nabbed only 30 steals in 42 tries this season.