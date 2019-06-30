Mariners' Dee Gordon: Sitting out Sunday
Gordon, who exited Saturday's extra-inning loss to the Astros with a quadriceps injury and is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale, expects to be ready to return Tuesday when the Mariners begin a six-game homestand against the Cardinals, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran infielder experienced tightness in his quadriceps in the fourth inning of Saturday's game, prompting his preemptive removal from the contest. However, it appears the issue may only require a couple of days of rest, with Gordon potentially only missing one game since Monday is a travel day for the club. Gordon will naturally be put through the paces prior to Tuesday's contest before a final decision is made on his return to the lineup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...