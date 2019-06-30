Mariners' Dee Gordon: Sitting out Sunday

Gordon, who exited Saturday's extra-inning loss to the Astros with a quadriceps injury and is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale, expects to be ready to return Tuesday when the Mariners begin a six-game homestand against the Cardinals, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran infielder experienced tightness in his quadriceps in the fourth inning of Saturday's game, prompting his preemptive removal from the contest. However, it appears the issue may only require a couple of days of rest, with Gordon potentially only missing one game since Monday is a travel day for the club. Gordon will naturally be put through the paces prior to Tuesday's contest before a final decision is made on his return to the lineup.