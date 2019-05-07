Mariners' Dee Gordon: Smacks rare homer in loss

Gordon went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees on Monday.

The infielder continued his career-long success against CC Sabathia with a fifth-inning solo blast, his third of the season overall. That amounts to a veritable power surge for Gordon, who's never totaled more than four round trippers in any campaign, and who's needed 653 and 588 plate appearances to reach that number on the two prior occasions he's hit that mark.