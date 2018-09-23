Mariners' Dee Gordon: Smacks rare homer

Gordon went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Rangers.

Gordon took Bartolo Colon deep in the eighth inning to record only his third home run of the season. Though it was his first home run since August 15, the bigger disappointment comes from the fact that Gordon hasn't swiped a base through the first three weeks of September. His current stolen base total (30) is 28 fewer than his previous career-low with a full season of at-bats.

