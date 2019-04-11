Mariners' Dee Gordon: Stays hot at dish
Gordon went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Royals.
Gordon flashed some rare power in the sixth inning on a solo blast to right field, and he tripled home a run in the seven to cut the deficit to one. The 30-year-old second baseman has enjoyed a hot start at the plate through his first 15 games of 2019, and he's now batting .365 with 11 RBI and six stolen bases.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings looks at risers and fallers in his rankings after the first two weeks of the...
-
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...
-
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...
-
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal