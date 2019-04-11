Mariners' Dee Gordon: Stays hot at dish

Gordon went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Royals.

Gordon flashed some rare power in the sixth inning on a solo blast to right field, and he tripled home a run in the seven to cut the deficit to one. The 30-year-old second baseman has enjoyed a hot start at the plate through his first 15 games of 2019, and he's now batting .365 with 11 RBI and six stolen bases.