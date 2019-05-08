Mariners' Dee Gordon: Steals 10th base

Gordon went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in a 5-4 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old went deep Monday night against the Yankees, but Tuesday, he was back to his usual self, swiping bases instead of launching bombs. Gordon is 10-for-11 in stolen base attempts this year. He's also batting .301 with three home runs, 18 RBI and 13 runs. Those power numbers don't sound like much, but Gordon has never hit more than four homers in any year, and the 18 RBI already has him halfway to his total in the category (36) last season.