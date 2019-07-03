Mariners' Dee Gordon: Steals base in return
Gordon (quadriceps) went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run Tuesday in the Mariners' 5-4 win over the Cardinals.
Monday's off day afforded Gordon enough time to recover from the quad injury he sustained in Saturday's extra-inning loss to Houston. The veteran missed just one start due to the injury, which didn't seem to hamper him on the bases Tuesday while he added another steal to his ledger. He's now 15-for-17 on stolen-base attempts this season, with his 88.2 percent success rate representing a new career best.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...