Mariners' Dee Gordon: Steals base in return

Gordon (quadriceps) went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run Tuesday in the Mariners' 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

Monday's off day afforded Gordon enough time to recover from the quad injury he sustained in Saturday's extra-inning loss to Houston. The veteran missed just one start due to the injury, which didn't seem to hamper him on the bases Tuesday while he added another steal to his ledger. He's now 15-for-17 on stolen-base attempts this season, with his 88.2 percent success rate representing a new career best.