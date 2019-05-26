Mariners' Dee Gordon: Still waiting on second opinion

Gordon underwent a second opinion on his bruised right wrist Saturday, but the Mariners have yet to provide an update on his condition, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The team should provide additional word on Gordon's condition Monday, when Seattle kicks off its homestand with a series against the Rangers. Should Gordon's injury prove more significant than originally thought, Shed Long could be in store for an extended run as the Mariners' everyday second baseman.

