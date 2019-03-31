Mariners' Dee Gordon: Swipes bag in win

Gordon went 1-for-4 with an RBI infield single and a stolen base in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday.

The second baseman used his elite wheels to leg out an infield single in the fourth inning with Ryon Healy aboard, snapping a 2-2 tie. Gordon subsequently notched his second steal of the season and has now hit safely in four of the first five games of the campaign.

